Jolene Loetscher Announces Run for Sioux Falls Mayor

SIOUX FALLS – Jolene Loetscher is putting her name in the hat for Sioux Falls Mayor for 2018. Loetscher has set up a Facebook page for her campaign. She has also established a website where people can sign up to join her campaign. Loetscher was born in Nebraska and now calls Sioux Falls home. Loetscher is the founder of ‘Selfspiration,’ a camp for survivors of sexual abuse. She is also an advocate for policies that protect sexual abuse survivors of all ages.

Loetscher says she decided to run for mayor to give back to the city that’s given her so much.

“Sioux Falls is the ‘City of Opportunity,’ and it gave me the opportunity to start my career, to build my businesses and to raise my daughter. And now I want to have the opportunity to serve it, and to be sure generations to come have those same potential and opportunities for them, too,” she said.

Loetscher is expected to make a formal campaign announcement at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the River Greenway Amphitheater in Sioux Falls.

Loetscher and her husband are local business owners running Mud Mile Productions and DooGooders. According to her resume, before becoming a local business owner, Loetscher spent some time working in local media and also worked at Sanford Health as a media strategist.

This brings the total to eight candidates vying to be the next mayor of Sioux Falls. Last week, the founder and former CEO of Click Rain, Inc., Paul TenHaken announced he was running. Other candidates include:

Kenny Anderson Jr.

Jim Entenman

Micheal Gunn

Greg Jamison

Nick Weiland

David Zokaites

Current Mayor Mike Huether is unable to run again because of term limits.