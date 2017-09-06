Local Effort Uses Month Of September To Fight Hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Feeding South Dakota is using the month of September as “Hunger Action Month” to inspire people to take action and raise awareness about the hundreds of thousands of people who experience hunger in our communities.

In South Dakota, one of every eight people are considered food-insecure. This includes one of every six children. Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota says September is a critical time at their food pantry as they work to feed kids who are heading back to school. Stensaas says 40 percent of students in the Sioux Falls School District qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The Hunger Action Month initiative is also asking people to consider what it’s like to go through their daily routine on an empty stomach. Feeding America hopes to help people realize the severe health risks that come with not eating on a regular basis.

Hunger Action Day is the second Thursday in September, when efforts across the country are focused for greater impact. People are encouraged to wear orange and tweet with the hashtags #HungerActionDay, #HungerActionMonth, #FeedSD and #FeedingAmerica.

Watch the video above to learn more ways you can help stop hunger in your community.