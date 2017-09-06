Police Searching For Suspect In Latest Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to an armed robbery of a business near 26th Street and Minnesota Ave.

The initial investigation showed a male, armed with a handgun, demanded cash and fled the business with an undetermined amount of money.

No one in the business was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a slim Hispanic or Native American male, wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is on-going.