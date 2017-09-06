Two Candidates Announce Their Run For SF City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four Sioux Falls city council seats are up for grabs next April. Two candidates announced their bids to fill those seats Wednesday at the downtown library.

Thor Bardon is running for the central district seat. Bardon is a financial crimes specialist, who says his humble upbringing will help him connect with those struggling in the city. Bardon grew up in foster care, and was even homeless at one point. He says the experience showed him how much the city needs more affordable housing.

“I know the struggle of having to work multiple jobs just to be able to survive,” says Bardon. “Finding housing that you can afford with the wages that we currently see in Sioux Falls is a challenge for a lot of our residents. Especially those on limited incomes or have a family to support.”

If elected, Bardon would also work toward more infrastructure development and maintenance, and crime rate control.

Clara Hart, who is the co-founder of the Human Rights Sioux Falls Club, is vying for one of the open at-large seats. She also wants to see more affordable housing in the city, as well as an increase in public transportation use.

A refugee herself, Hart is hoping her campaign will inspire others to use their voice.

“Provide some hope for young refugee girls or refugee boys to believe in themselves that they too can be part of Sioux Falls,” says Hart. “They are Sioux Falls, we are Sioux Falls.”

The four council members whose terms are ending are Rex Rolfing, Christine Erickson, Rick Kiley and Michelle Erpenbach. The election takes place April 10th.