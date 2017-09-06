USD Law School Relocation Task Force Looks To Idaho For Advice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A second meeting was held today as conversations are still underway regarding the relocation of the University of South Dakota Law School.

The relocation task force members are now looking to the University of Idaho Law School for advice. The Idaho law school looked at the possibility of moving the school to the state’s largest city, Boise to provide students with more opportunities, but instead they ended up opening another law school in Boise

Rep. Mark Mickelson with the task force says hearing from the school’s former dean on their move will help them in the decision making.

The task force hopes to have a written report and recommendation for their next meeting.

