Warriors Look Ahead to Presidents Bowl

The Presidents Bowl is Saturday at Howard Wood Field and in the 3:30 game it will be Washington against O’Gorman. The Warriors are off to a tremendous start including a 41-7 win over Roosevelt last Friday in defense of their 11-AAA title. And Chad Stadem knows there are plenty of expectations for his talented team. He’s focused on proving how good they are on the field each week.