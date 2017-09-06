Wentworth Woman Killed In Lake County Crash Identified

Associated Press
Share This:

MADISON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Wentworth woman who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lake County.

The Highway Patrol says 70-year-old Barbara May was driving a sport utility vehicle that was rear-ended at an intersection on state Highway 34 about 7 miles east of Madison.

May was declared dead at the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the SUV that struck her vehicle suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending against the 75-year-old Madison woman.

Related Post

Big Stone City Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Mo...
Sturgis Rally Sees Increase In Injury Accidents Wi...
Highway Patrol Seeks New Troopers Applications
Daugaard Discusses Meth Epidemic, IM 22 In Sioux F...

You Might Also Like