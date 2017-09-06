Wentworth Woman Killed In Lake County Crash Identified

MADISON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Wentworth woman who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lake County.

The Highway Patrol says 70-year-old Barbara May was driving a sport utility vehicle that was rear-ended at an intersection on state Highway 34 about 7 miles east of Madison.

May was declared dead at the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the SUV that struck her vehicle suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending against the 75-year-old Madison woman.