$3.3M Collected In First Year Of State Debt Recovery Efforts

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A collections program meant to recover money owed to state agencies and programs has recovered more than $3.3 million in its first year.

The Bureau of Administration released a report Thursday saying that $7.6 million in payment plans were also established in the 2017 budget year. Agencies referred more than $47 million in debt to the center during that time period.

Lawmakers approved the recovery center during the 2015 legislative session. State agencies use the center to enforce child support and restitution orders and recover debts.

The center started operating in July 2016 with referrals from the state court system and the Department of Corrections. More agencies have since signed on.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says South Dakota is more effectively engaging people who owe obligations to the state and its citizens with the “innovative approach.”