Sanford Health Creates Veterans’ Department

Goal is to help streamline care and services for those who have served.

Sanford Health has announced the launch of a new department to help streamline care for veterans, military personnel and their families across the health system’s region. Paul Weckman, a veteran who held several leadership positions during his more than 26 years of distinguished active duty service in the U.S. Navy, will lead the department.

“The support for this program has been outstanding. Sanford is devoted to providing the best possible experience for our veterans, military members and their families,” said Weckman, in a press release.

The Sanford Health Department of Veterans and Military Services will help veterans and military personnel obtain health care services, navigate care and insurance coverage, identify wellness services and search for employment opportunities. It also will offer family support services and veteran community outreach.

Sanford Health also is participating in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, program. Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO, signed a system-wide statement earlier this summer, pledging to support the military services of employees and advocate for employee participation in the military.

Veterans and military personnel interested in learning more about the services of this department can call the veterans information line at 1-800-949-1848 or visit sanfordhealth.org/promo/veterans-and-military-services. Sanford Health has also set up an online portal for veterans and military personnel seeking jobs at sanfordhealth-veterans.jobs.