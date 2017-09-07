Billion Auto – IT Support Technician Internship

Billion Automotive

IT Support Technician Intern

Description:

The IT Support Technician provides the primary Help Desk support to users and must effectively diagnose issues and correct problems. The intern will assist the Support Technicians and System Engineers. This role requires a desire to serve our internal customers and strong analytical, organizational, and communications skills. Must be able to work independently.

Responsibilities:

Assist the IT Support Technicians and Systems Engineers in the following:

• Diagnose and resolve issues related to technical difficulties with hardware, software, and the network.

• Document issues, trouble shooting steps and resolution in the Help Desk ticketing system to keep teammates and users informed of issue status.

• Install and configure new workstations, tablets, and other IT equipment.

• Communicate plan, progress, and issues in a timely manner.

• Performs other duties or special projects as assigned

• Maintain strict confidentiality

Requirements:

• 1 year of technical education.

• Strong working knowledge of MS Windows operating systems.

• Ability and desire to provide excellent customer service to internal customers.

• Strong communication, interpersonal, and analytical skills.

• Ability to work independently and in a dynamic environment.

• Customer support/help desk experience a plus.

• Working knowledge of the following is desirable:

o VMware ESXi and VMware View.

o Cisco Routers/Switches/Firewalls.

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

How to apply: Apply on our career site using the link below.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/it-support-technician-intern-sioux-falls-sd/view/1613