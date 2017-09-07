Billion Auto – Title Clerk/Scanner
Billion Automotive
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Title Clerk/Scanner to join our Accounting Team!
A Title Clerk/Scanner processes car deal, handles the legal transfer of documents for the DMV, and assists with scanning car deal paperwork to appropriate entities.
Duties:
• Process new and used vehicles for registration in the state they will be titled
• Prepare tax and title documents
• Submit all legal transfer work to the DMV
• Verify that funds have been collected and the correct lienholder paid off before processing title applications
• Bill all dealer trades and prepare Certificate of Origin
• Maintain a system to verify out of state titles
• Sign over titles for all wholesalers who have paid in full
• Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Previous office experience preferred
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills, attention to detail, and adherence to deadlines
Contact
Human Resources
3604 South Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE USING THIS URL: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/title-clerk-scanner-sioux-falls-sd/view/1615