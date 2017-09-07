Billion Auto – Title Clerk/Scanner

Billion Automotive

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Title Clerk/Scanner to join our Accounting Team!

A Title Clerk/Scanner processes car deal, handles the legal transfer of documents for the DMV, and assists with scanning car deal paperwork to appropriate entities.

Duties:

• Process new and used vehicles for registration in the state they will be titled

• Prepare tax and title documents

• Submit all legal transfer work to the DMV

• Verify that funds have been collected and the correct lienholder paid off before processing title applications

• Bill all dealer trades and prepare Certificate of Origin

• Maintain a system to verify out of state titles

• Sign over titles for all wholesalers who have paid in full

• Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements

Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Previous office experience preferred

• Valid Driver’s License

• Organization skills, attention to detail, and adherence to deadlines

Contact

Human Resources

3604 South Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE USING THIS URL: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/title-clerk-scanner-sioux-falls-sd/view/1615