Brandon Heights II Apartments Offers New Affordable Housing

BRANDON, S.D. – The City of Brandon is opening up new affordable housing on the Northeast side of town. A ribbon cutting was held today for the new $4.3M Brandon Heights II Apartments.

St. Joseph Catholic Housing partnered with Wells Fargo, Costello Companies and South Dakota Housing Development Authority to get the facility built. In total there are 30 apartments, with a variety of 1,2 and 3 bedroom units.

The price of rent is based off of the resident’s income and all units are currently occupied.

“There is a need for affordable housing, as they mentioned with the Chamber, the workforce and the growth with the workforce. But even beyond that, once we investigate and do a housing study that reinforces and shows the need in Brandon,” said Mike Bannwarth, Treasurer of St. Josph Catholic Housing.

Every apartment is friendly to those with hearing and visual impairments. There are also two units built for anyone who is mobility impaired.