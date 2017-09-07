Canton Mother Pleads for Answers in Daughter’s Disappearance

Since last Tuesday, Shanda Sigler has been waiting, hoping to hear from her 16-year-old daughter, Kiernan

CANTON, S.D.- It’s been nine days since a Canton woman has heard from her 16-year-old daughter.

Kiernan Jordan went missing last Tuesday, and she’s now considered a missing and endangered person.

“It’s been a big roller coaster. Just every day, praying you’re going to hear something or somebody is going to come forward and say something.”

Since last Tuesday, Shanda Sigler has been waiting, hoping to hear from her 16-year-old daughter, Kiernan.

“I hope she’s safe, that’s the main thing I can pray for is her safety and that she’d reach out to somebody. If it’s not us, the police department, her friends. And if she does reach out to her friends, let us or the police department know.”

Kiernan was last seen August 29.

On that day, she was at an appointment, got upset, and unexpectedly left.

Her car was found two days later in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We don’t know anybody in Omaha. As far as I know, she doesn’t know anybody in Omaha. Makes you think, did she meet somebody online, and that’s where they were meeting? That makes me really worried about her welfare and her safety.”

For now, Shanda is left with nothing but questions.

“I just think somebody’s got to know. How does nobody know anything?”

She’s asking anyone who may know anything to come forward:

“I don’t know if they’re too afraid to come out, but I mean, they can tell me anonymously, they can talk to the police anonymously.”

As for Kiernan, she hopes her daughter knows one thing:

“Everyone has arguments and disagreements, that doesn’t mean you love each other any less. You learn from your arguments, you learn from how other people feel. Don’t let that stop you from coming home”

Shanda says Kiernan does not have her cellphone, ID, or needed medication.

She reportedly cut her hair short and dyed it purple the day she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 987-5612