City: South Louise Avenue Now Fully Open To Traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls announced Thursday that the flagship 2017 construction project is mostly complete. The reconstruction of South Louise Avenue began in March, and the street is now fully open to traffic.

South Louise Avenue was reconstructed from West 41st Street to West 49th Street, including the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue. The street was widened to six lanes and includes a median with left-turn lanes at select intersections throughout the corridor. The project also included adaptive traffic signals to help with traffic flow, new LED streetlights, and underground infrastructure including storm drainage with increased capacity.

“Smoother roads are here for Sioux Falls drivers! This was a significant and extremely successful project on one of South Dakota’s busiest streets. Thank you to the drivers, property owners, and others for your patience this summer, because it certainly has paid off,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

There are 26,000 vehicles that travel on South Louise Avenue each day, making it one of the busiest stretches of street in the state. More than 39,000 vehicles a day travel through the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue.

This $9.4 million project is scheduled to be fully complete by mid-November. Miscellaneous work will continue along the project over the coming weeks as minor cleanup and project restoration items remain. This work will result in brief lane closures.