Fire Crews Respond To Fire And Heavy Smoke At Gary’s Gun Shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Eastbound traffic was slowed down on 41st Street near South Norton Avenue as crews battled a structure fire this afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called out to Gary’s Gun Shop just after 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. The fire is believed to have started in the gun range, and was able put it out in 10 minutes.

The shop was evacuated as well as other businesses connected to it. Fire crews are still investigating the cause.

Paramedics Plus and Sioux Falls Police assisted with the fire.