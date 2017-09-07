Donation Jar Stolen From Downtown Sioux Falls Shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls store is hoping surveillance footage helps identify the person they say stole more than a$1,000 from their donation jar.

Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m., three people went into the shop Common Sense located in downtown Sioux Falls. Store owners say the male suspect stole the donation jar, and took off in a car with dealer plates.

Common Sense says it’s collected donations ever since the store opened 21 years ago and has given the money to various charities. The money stolen yesterday was supposed to go to building a new skate park downtown.

Store owners ask if you recognize any of the suspects to call police.