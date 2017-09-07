Drought Conditions In Dakotas Change Little Over The Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Drought conditions in the Dakotas haven’t changed much over the past week, due to above-normal temperatures and little rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 66 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought, unchanged over the week. Twenty-one percent of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought, down slightly from 22 percent.

The Drought Monitor says conditions improved in south central North Dakota but worsened in the north central part of the state.

In South Dakota, 71 percent of the state is in some stage of drought, up from 69 percent. Forty-four percent of the state is in severe or extreme drought, up slightly from 43 percent.

The Drought Monitor says conditions improved in southeastern South Dakota but worsened in the western part of the state.