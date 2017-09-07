Executive Director, Finance | Profile

Sanford Health

Directs financial accounting and reporting. This includes ensuring accuracy of monthly financial statements, proper internal controls, coordination of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and statutory audits, and coordinating national association of insurance commissioners (NAIC) and state regulatory filings and exams. Directs budgeting and forecasting. Directs the development of the annual strategic plan. Directs revenue cycle management.

This is an executive level position with executive compensation and benefits.

Requirements

Certified Public Accountant preferred. Bachelors degree in Healthcare, Business, or Accounting required. Master of Business Administration preferred. A Minimum of 5 years management experience and experience in health industry required. Audit experience and knowledge of GAAP and SAAP accounting guidelines preferred. Knowledge of NAIC and state regulatory requirements for financial reporting and underwriting regulations preferred.

Contact

Sanford Health Human Resources

1-877-243-1372

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/executive-director-finance-profile/5450AA5BD28D47BD8B47FF1E1465D810/job/