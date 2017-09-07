Help vs. Hinder: When SF Police Decide To Release Suspect Information

Authorities Release Robbery Suspects Name, Picture Following 3 Casino Robberies In 4 Days

Authorities continue to search for the suspect involved in at least one casino robbery in Sioux Falls. They’re looking for 27-year-old Angel Emilo Provincial. Police released his name to the public Wednesday after a $50,000 warrant was put out for his arrest. They hope it will help rather than hinder efforts to find him.

Police say tips from the public led them to believe that Angel Provincial is their suspect. They say a previous mug shot looks identical to the man seen in surveillance video from a robbery at the Crown Casino.

“The (Minnehaha Co.) sheriff’s office released his picture. He’s on their most wanted list,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say Provincial robbed the casino near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue early Wednesday morning. They say he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round into the ceiling. His description is also similar to the suspects in two other robberies over the weekend; at Deuces and the Rice Street Casino.

“The first two, the gun was shown, the third one, the gun was fired,” said Clemens.

Police say it’s a difficult decision on whether or not to release suspect information.

Clemens said, “He could leave the area. He could go into hiding. It might make him more difficult to find.”

On the flip side, police say the robberies have been escalating, and it may prevent him from committing more crimes.

Clemens said, “We had three robberies in four days, and there may have been more. At least now he knows we’re looking for him in connection to one robbery. Hopefully he won’t be committing anymore robberies in the near future.”

While the public may not be in any immediate danger, authorities say Provincial has the potential to be dangerous.

“He’s got a weapon. He shot it at least one time. There’s the potential,” said Clemens.

Police says if you see Provincial they ask that you don’t confront him. They say be a good witness and contact them as soon as possible.