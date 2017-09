KDLT Nominated For Three Upper Midwest Emmys

Courtesy: Upper Midwest Emmys

KDLT News has been nominated for three Upper Midwest Emmys.

Evening anchor Tom Hanson and photographer Adam Huntimer received a nomination for their story on Harry’s Haircuts and Hot Towels in Watertown.

Chief Meteorologist Brandon was nominated for on-air weather talent.

The KDLT News team was nominated for best evening newscast.

The winners will be announced Saturday, Oct. 7 in Minneapolis.