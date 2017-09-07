Minnesota Prepares To Fight For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

Associated Press
Share This:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota is joining the chase to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

The e-commerce behemoth based in Seattle announced Thursday it’s seeking to build a second headquarters, setting off a nationwide race. Dozens of cities and states are expected to compete. The company says it will spend $5 billion and could bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Thursday he’s directing his administration to submit a proposal. State and local officials began meeting hours after Amazon’s announcement to discuss how to recruit the company.

Amazon already has a small footprint in Minnesota. The company operates a distribution center in Shakopee and a small tech outpost in downtown Minneapolis.

Dayton says the state has already proven to Amazon that Minnesota is a great place to work and live.

Related Post

MN Lifts Travel Restrictions To Help SD Farmers Du...
Minnesota Gov. Dayton’s Cancer ‘Treata...
Mall Of America To Reopen Movie Theaters With Gour...
Minnesota State Officials Urge Residents To Get Fl...

You Might Also Like