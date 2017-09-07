New Program Benefits Elementary Students With Special Needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As adults, we know that sitting at a desk working all day without moving, can make us a little stir crazy. Therapists say, the same goes for kids, especially those with special needs. That’s why a local elementary is implementing a new program this year; one that requires students to get up at move.

“Trends are that children are less active, they aren’t rolling down hills, and they are not making mud pies,” says Physical Therapist at Susan B. Anthony Elementary, Jolene Gordon.

Gordon says technology is changing the way kids are growing up; “they are not involved in creative-type play anymore.”

So Gordon and her colleague, Occupational Therapist Trish Nelson, are bringing the play to school.

“The goal is to build those foundational skills in order for them to function through the day,” says Nelson.

Through stretching, spinning and building blocks, the kids are doing more than just having fun.

“It’s getting your core stronger, your arms and legs stronger, integrating primitive reflexes,” explains Nelson.

They’re also participating in a new program called Active Based Learning Environment, or ABLE.

“When you look at the research, we really found that it’s important to build a base in a neurological system of a child,” says Gordon.

A similar program was first offered at the school two years ago, but now it’s expanding to serve the more than 50 students with special needs.

“The challenge with our students who already have learning issues is that if they have to think about how to control their body, then they can’t listen to what they’re learning,” explains Nelson.

And it’s the community that is making this possible. Over the summer, Nelson set up a GoFundMe to raise money for equipment. Her goal was $3,000, but instead, $6,000 have been raised.

“I am honored and humbled at the generosity of the community in supporting this cause,” says Nelson.

This means equipment made for kids in wheelchairs is coming soon, ensuring that everyone at school is ready to learn.

There are 4 classes that are participating in ABLE. Each class spends 20 minutes twice a day going through the different movement sations. Nelson hopes they’ll soon be able to purchase more audible and sensory-based toys for those visually impaired.