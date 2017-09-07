New Program At Sioux Falls Elementary School Helps Kids With Special Needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An elementary school in Sioux Falls is implementing a new program this year to help kids with special needs pay attention in the classroom. The program is called Action Based Learning Environment, or ABLE.

Through this, an occupational and physical therapist duo at Susan B Anthony Elementary are teaching 50 kids with cognitive disabilities different ways to move their body. Like stretching, playing with toys on their stomachs to strengthen their core and spinning around on a device without falling.

Physical Therapists Jolene Gordon says taking time to focus on movement and motor skills helps the students focus on learning afterwards. “By that we mean increased attention, conduct, self confidence and ability to take in instructional time and really learn from that time.”

The community is helping implement this program as well, through a gofundme which you can find here: ABLE

Instead of waiting on grant funds, the two took to the fundraiser site asking for help to purchase different kinds of equipment.

So far, $6,200 has been raised in just one month.