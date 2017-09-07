Police: Man Broke Into Sioux Falls Home, Found In Utility Room Eating Cheese

Jill Johnson
An Elk Point man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Sioux Falls home, and was found in a utility room eating shredded cheese.

Twenty-year-old Derick Neuman is charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and underage consumption.

Police say a teenager was sleeping in the living room at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. They say the 15-year-old heard Neuman come in through an unlocked back door of her home on the 4700 block of West 17th Place. She ran into a bedroom and called police.

When police arrived at the home, officers found Neuman in the storage room. He had a preliminary breath test of .18. They’re unsure if Neuman brought the cheese he was eating or if he took it from the home.

