Record Jackpot Won In Dakota Cash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State lottery officials say one lucky player has hit a record jackpot in Dakota Cash.

Wednesday was the first time in 58 drawings that the Dakota Cash jackpot was won. That pushed the total to about $614,000, the highest since the game was launched in South Dakota in 1994.

The game is drawn each Wednesday and Saturday. No one has stepped forward yet with the winning ticket.

The winning numbers are 16, 20, 23, 24 and 30. The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 325,000.