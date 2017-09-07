SculptureWalk Officials Unveil Plan For Metli Plaza

SIOUX FALLS – SculptureWalk officials are honoring a Sioux Falls man whose fingerprints were all over the city.

Officials unveiled plans for Metli Plaza in honor of former city planner Steve Metli, who passed away earlier this year. The prairie garden will overlook the riverfront on the west side of the Arc of Dreams.

Metli is credited for adopting the river greenway plan and the city’s capital improvement program. Longtime friends say he was a dreamer, and this plaza is to honor his dreams.

“It’s all about inspiring people to reach beyond their own boundaries,” said SculptureWalk director Jim Clark, “to stretch their expectations, to do spectacular things for themselves, for their families and for their community.”

The Arc of Dreams and Metli Plaza are expected to be completed next summer.