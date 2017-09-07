Yankton Field Delay Forces Move To Freeman

YANKTON, S.D. — The Yankton Bucks football team is preparing to face the Mitchell Kernels on Friday.

However, the game will be played in Freeman.

90-year-old Crane-Youngworth Field is going through renovations.

Weather and other factors pushed the completion date past its expectation, which was the first week of August.

In July, Yankton School District Athletic Director Ryan Mors said they first tried to swap locations and go to Mitchell instead.

“Mitchell, unfortunately, has a schedule next year 2018 that has five road games and four home games. Had we done that, we’d be at six road games for Mitchell and three at home next year. That’s not a position they want to be in,” said Mors.

More scheduling issues plus an expensive rent bill eliminated a game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

After searching through the weekly schedule, Mors said one spot stuck out.

“We decided that if we can’t play at home on September 8, Freeman is the place we’d like to play,” said Mors.

Mors set a tentative plan with Freeman Athletic Director Kristina Sage in July.

With their first home game coming up this week, Mors said a meeting last Thursday created the change of course.

“It was pretty clear when we saw the state of the bleachers that were half complete and a press box, which had just been lowered in the day before on Wednesday that the facility was not going to be safe for the public,” said Mors.

“Last week, he called our A.D. and said yeah, this is really going to happen so can we still follow through with that?” said Freeman Superintendent Kevin Kunz.

Kunz said a recent home game and rain in the area has the field ready to go

All that was required was a little extra work from their custodians.

“Everybody has been doing a really great job to make sure the facility is as good as it can possibly be,” said Kunz.

Yankton will pay a rental fee of $500 to use the facility and they will also help pay for Freeman staff, such as announcers.

“They’ve been very good about making sure that they’ve been open to doing as much as they can to help our staff that’s going to be here to help during the game,” said Kunz.

The late addition to the schedule in freeman will also help some “fine tuning.”

Kunz said the Freeman band will handle concessions to help fundraise for a Florida trip next year.

“This was certainly something they weren’t planning on but at the same time, it’s something that’s going to help them significantly when it comes to raising the final amount of money,” said Kunz.

Mors said they expect the renovations to Crane-Youngworth Field to be finished by their homecoming game on September 22.