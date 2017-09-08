8 Interested, 5 Registered in 2018 Sioux Falls Mayoral Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jolene Loetscher’s campaign announcement Friday makes her the eighth candidate to express interest in the 2018 mayor’s seat.

Kenny Anderson Jr, Jim Enteman, Micheal Gunn, Paul TenHaken, Greg Jamison, Nick Weiland and David Zokaites have also said they plan to run.

To date, City Clerk Tom Greco says only five of the eight have officially registered their political committees with his office. Those being Anderson Jr, Enteman, TenHaken, Loetscher and Zokaites.

Candidates have until February 23, 2017 to submit all paperwork and nominating petitions to make it on the 2018 ballot.

The election is scheduled April 10, 2018.

Mayor Mike Huether cannot run for re-election due to term limits.