Adventures With Ahtra: Golfing With Kelsie Passolt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- When KDLT’s Kelsie Passolt isn’t in the newsroom or on your television screen, you can probably find her at Bakker Crossing, working on the swing that took her through division one golf in college.

Passolt recently had the opportunity to play in the Symetra Tour, an experience she says she’ll never forget.

“To play alongside the amateurs and the professionals, that was awesome because I got to, like, play with those players. So for a few hours, and a couple days I could actually feel what it’s like to be somebody who’s trying to be a professional in the sport,” says Passolt.

Watch the video above to see KDLT News Today’s Ahtra Elnashar get a golf lesson from Passolt and find out her secret to a perfect swing.

Passolt is using her passion for golf to raise money for breast cancer research. She’s offering golf lessons to anyone and will donate all the money from those lessons to the American Cancer Society. To book a lesson, send an email to k_passolt@kdlt.com.