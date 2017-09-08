Authorities ID Elk Point Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash

CANTON, S.D. – An Elk Point, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Canton.

Richard Strand, Jr. was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala LS eastbound on 276th Street when the vehicle drove onto the shoulder of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle across both lanes and into the north ditch where it rolled several times.

The deceased, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Fire Rescue and Canton Ambulance.