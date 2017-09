Mitchell Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Fatal Stabbing

Courtesy: Davison County Sheriff's Office

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A Mitchell man accused of stabbing another man to death outside of an apartment complex has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Forty-nine-year-old Anthony Lewis is scheduled for trial in early December.

Lewis is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Quinn Schleuning four times after a confrontation on Aug. 22. Police say the two men knew one another and had an adversarial relationship.