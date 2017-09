O’Gorman Gets 2nd Straight Big Crowd with Presidents Bowl

O'Gorman Gets 2nd Straight Big Crowd with Presidents Bowl

The O’Gorman Knights take on Washington at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the Presidents Bowl. While the top-ranked Warriors look impressive as they try and repeat as 11-AAA champs, the Knights will be playing in front of their 2nd straight huge crowd after rallying to beat Harrisburg in the Dakota Bowl last Saturday. That can help Jayson Poppinga’s team.