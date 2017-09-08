Police Searching For Armed Robber

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sioux Falls Police were called to the area of West 12th Street and South Ebenezer Ave. for a robbery at a local business shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The suspect threatened staff with a firearm and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, 6’3”, and medium build, weighing around 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, mask, and black and white tennis shoes.

No one was injured and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.