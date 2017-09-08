Results Radio Collecting Items For Hurricane Harvey Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With the help of some businesses in the Sioux Empire, Results Radio is holding a drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The stations are collecting items through next Saturday to bring to the Houston area. Their goal is to fill at least one-semi truck full of supplies over a ten day period. They say the victims are in need of new clothes of all ages, home goods such as bedding, towels and cleaning supplies, as well as toiletries.

If you aren’t sure what to donate, the American Red Cross has put together a Hurricane Harvey Wish List of needed items on Amazon.

“I think it’s been inspiring to see people who have never had that effect them still step up to the plate, with all the goods that we’re donating and everything that we’ve seen with all the money. It’s interesting at this time too, with the landscape of this country to unite at one time, it’s pretty neat to see,” said Jeff Thurn with Results Radio.

Johnson Feed, Incorporated in Canton is providing the semi truck for free, and donating their time and fuel to drive to the donations to Houston.

You can drop off pet items at Sioux Nation Ag Center and Pet Clinic.

Donations can be taken to the following locations: