Ruml’s Howard Tigers Are Back

Ruml's Howard Tigers Are Back
KDLT Sports
Share This:

The Howard Tigers have won a pair of thrillers and take a 3-0 record into Friday night’s game with Hanson. Zach Borg talked with Howard coach Pat Ruml about his team’s success in 2017.

Related Post

Gregory Wins 7 on 7 Football Tournament
Harrisburg’s First Dakota Bowl
BEC TOURNAMENT: Vincent Becomes Sioux Valley’...
O’Gorman Gets 2nd Straight Big Crowd with Pr...

You Might Also Like