Saturday: 54th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival At The Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summer is drawing to a close and that means it’s time, once again, for one of the area’s longest running festivals. The 53rd Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to this fun-filled day is FREE.

This year marks the 12th year the festival takes place on the downtown streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenues between 10th and 12th Streets, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 300 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food booths are scheduled to take part. This event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion and is the region’s largest one-day arts festival.

The Visual Arts Center will be open with free admission. Additionally, there will be several great activities for children in the Children’s Studio, located on Main Avenue, just east of the Washington Pavilion.

At 10:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m., Visual Arts Center Director Jason Folkerts will be presenting How to Draw Superheroes for a special outdoor cartooning demonstration.