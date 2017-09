SDSU Prepares for Montana State

The SDSU football team was impressive in the opening win over Duquesne 51-13. They headed out Friday afternoon for Bozemen, MT and will play the Bobcats of Montana State Saturday night. John Stiegelmeier knows it will be a hostile environment, but MSU coach Jeff Choate is concerned about the talent Stig’s team will bring west.