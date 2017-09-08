Texas So Far Not Raiding $10B ‘Rainy Day’ Fund After Harvey

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Soaring costs from the Harvey storm are raising calls for Texas lawmakers to break open the state’s emergency piggy bank of more than $10 billion.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick signaled Friday that lawmakers are ready to use the state’s rainy day fund in response to the devastation of Harvey. But how much will be spent – if any – remains unclear.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said the costs of Harvey could exceed more than $150 billion.

In Washington, the House on Friday voted overwhelmingly to send $15.3 billion in disaster aid to President Donald Trump. Abbott has praised that spending package but has been noncommittal about using state emergency dollars.

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 hurricane and flooded Houston with more than 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain.