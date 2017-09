Top-Ranked Harrisburg Sweeps Lincoln

Top-Ranked Harrisburg Sweeps Lincoln

The Harrisburg Tigers brought back plenty of talent from last year’s state championship team. And they remained unbeaten and top-ranked Thjursday night with an impressive 3-0 win over Lincoln at the Tiger Gym. Madison Wassink paced the attack with 10 kills as Harrisburg improved to 5-0 on the season.