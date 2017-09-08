Yankton Man Missing For Over A Week

Last heard from in Valentine area

The Yankton Police Department is looking for a missing 51-year-old man.

Todd Herrboldt was last seen in Yankton on August 31. He was last heard from when he borrowed an unknown person’s cell phone in the Valentine area later that day. Todd is 5’10’’, about 210 pounds. He was driving a 2009 maroon Chevy Silverado with South Dakota license plates.

If anyone has any information on Herrboldt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yankton Police Department at (605)668-5210.