Augustana Edges Former Coach Aldrich & Minot State

Vikings Get First Win 28-20

MINOT, N.D. – The Augustana football team (1-1) got into the win column on Saturday with a 28-20 win in Minot, N.D. The Vikings defense forced two turnovers with three sacks while allowing 334 yards.

Graduate transfer QB Ryan Rubley showed his dual threat ability on Saturday going 22-31 passing with 212 yards, one touchdown and one INT. On the ground Rubley had 12 rushing attempts for 49 yards and one touchdown.

A trio of Vikings had 10+ carries on the afternoon. Rudolh Sinflorant had 15 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, Rubley had 12 carries and Ryan Bradberry had 10 carries for 65 yards.

Defensively, Kirby Hora had another double-digit tackle game, recording 14 tackles. Matt Wagner had 10 tackles and Jordan Determan had six tackles and a pick-six.

The Vikings were led by a balanced attack offensively with 212 passing yards and 210 rushing yards.

The Vikings started the game off with a long, methodical drive capped off by a Rubley 10-yard touchdown run. Augustana scored after a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

Minot State answered quickly with a 2-play, 71-yard drive to tie the game up at seven. The Beavers would take a 14-7 lead on their second drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Augustana would tie things up right before the end of the first quarter when Rubley hit Nickel Meyers on a 31-yard pass.

For most of the second quarter the Vikings and Beaver were tied at 14, until a Beaver defender jumped in front of a Rubley pass and returned for a 46-yard touchdown to give Minot State a 20-14 lead going into halftime.

The first drive of the second half for the Vikings gave them the lead after a five play, 57-yard drive was capped off by a Sinflorant rushing touchdown. The Vikings took the lead 21-20.

Minot State was driving when Determan stepped in front a Beaver pass and took it 75-yards to the house, giving the Vikings a 28-20 lead midway through the third.

Minot State had a pair of drives in the fourth quarter that were deep in Viking territory, but the Vikings thwarted their attempts. A Jordan Johnson interception in the endzone ended the first Beaver drive and a fourth down stop gave the Vikings a 28-20 victory.

The Vikings return home next Saturday to take on Bemidji State at 1 p.m. at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

NOTES: Rudolh Sinflorant scored his first collegiate touchdown in the third quarter … Augustana takes the series lead against Minot State, 2-1 … Vikings improved to 11-4 after a loss in the Olszewski era (2013-present).

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics