Cougars Crush Wolves In Home Opener

Sioux Falls Beats Northern State 37-7

SIOUX FALLS – For the second straight week, the #9 University of Sioux Falls Football Team (2-0, 2-0 NSIC) used the combination of stout defense and the running of Max Mickey to put together a decisive victory, turning back Northern State (1-1, 1-1 NSIC), 37-7, in the Cougars’ home opener at Bob Young Field on a rainy and windy Saturday before 2,415 in attendance.

“I feel good about the effort the guys put forth for the second week in a row,” said USF head coach Jon Anderson , who improved to 2-0 in his career at USF as the Cougars won its 14th straight league game. “We play solid defense and really showed up in all three phases,” he said. “We are sitting where we want to be in win-loss record after two weeks. We will work on continuing to make strides week-by-week.”

Senior All-American running back Max Mickey set a career-high with 24 carries for 224 rushing yards and two TDs as he recorded his second 200-yard rushing game of his career. In addition, Mickey, who had a personal-best 87-yard TD run in the second quarter, recorded his 15th career game of 100 yards rushing. He now has three TDs on the season and 35 in his career.

Overall, the Cougars had 415 yards in total offense on 73 plays or 5.6 yards per play. Junior quarterback Ian Fieber , in his first home start, was 18-of-32 for 169 yards with a TD. The Cougars received corps were led by Anthony Holmes with six grabs for 57 yards while redshirt freshman Ty Smith had four catches for 50 yards and a 35-yard TD.

While the Cougars’ offense was consistently moving the ball against their in-state rivals. The USF defense was doing its thing again. For the second straight week, USF had eight sacks, led by three from senior defensive end Derek Landis , who had five sacks, and two more from senior linebacker Dennis Gardeck , who has seven in two weeks. Gardeck led the way with five tackles and two TFLs while redshirt freshman Michael Enalls had five tackles and a fumble recovery. Jared Brito also had two sacks while senior linebacker Michael Atonio had a sack for a second straight week. As a unit, USF recorded 11 tackles for loss and has 25 on the season.

The Cougars have kept the opposing quarterback on the run in the first two weeks, which has led to mistakes. Against NSU, the Cougars forced five turnovers, including two fumble recoveries and had three interceptions, including a pick for the second straight week from Ayinde Warren . Jeffrey Harman added a 35-yard pick six and Shaunard Harts picked up a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

“They just kept coming after NSU,” said Anderson. “Then our guys in the secondary reacted. I am proud of the way the guys performed at home tonight,” he added.

In similar fashion as against Minnesota-Duluth a week ago, the Cougars built a double-digit first quarter lead (10-0). In the second stanza, USF put up 20 points and for all purposes put the game on ice with a 30-0 advantage.

In the opening quarter, Stuart Vanden Heuvel put the first points on the board with a career-long 50-yard field goal as USF took a 3-0 lead over NSU with 3:55 to play. The drive was set up when the USF defense forced a punt by NSU, which was forced to punt into a stout wind. After getting the ball at the NSU 47, USF moved 21 yards in 10 plays and Vanden Heuvel’s kick provided a lead.

With the wind at their back, USF held NSU late in the quarter and then took to the air to grab a 10-0 lead. On the final play of the first quarter, Fieber threw a 35-yard TD strike to Smith who made a circus catch in the end zone for a 10-0 lead. The USF drive covered 57 yards in six plays in 2:13. A big play in the drive was a 25-yard pitch and catch from Fieber to Michael Maxwell .

For most of the second quarter, the teams traded possessions as defense controlled the action. But like the opening quarter, USF struck late and in multiple ways. Backed up to its own 13-yard line, USF offensive coordinator Jim Chapin turned to his All-American running back for a play. On the first down of the possession, Mickey broke through the center of the line and bolted 87-yards for a TD. It was his sixth career run of 70 yards or more and gave USF a 17-0 advantage.

On the ensuing NSU possession, senior defensive back Jeffrey Harman stepped up. He read a short pass by NSU’s Jake Comeaux and recorded his first career pick six, scoring from 35 yards as the Cougars took a 23-0 lead just 21 seconds (3:17, 2nd Q) after Mickey’s electrifying run. It was Harman’s fifth career interception in his second season with USF. In addition, the defense scored for a second straight week and the 25th time as a unit in the NCAA DII era.

With less than a minute to play, the Cougars defense stepped up again, forcing a Comeaux fumble, which was recovered by Enalls at the NSU 35-yard line. After a pass interference moved the ball to the 22-yard line, Fieber connected with Holmes on a 20-yard strike to the NSU two-yard for a first and goal with 17 seconds to play in the half. After a substitution infraction by the Wolves, USF again turned to Mickey, who scored on a one-yard run. With Vanden Heuvel’s kick, the Cougars led 30-0 with six seconds to play in the half.

NSU was able to take advantage of a short field to put up their lone TD late in the third quarter. After starting from the USF 30-yard, NSU took four plays to put the ball in the end zone as Zech Culbreath hauled in a 10-yard reception from Comeaux to cut the deficit to 30-7 with 4:11 to play.

The Cougars finished off the scoring as Winston Maxwell scored his first career TD on a career-long 17-yard run with 4:43 to play and a 37-7 lead.

Next for USF will be a road trip to University of Mary in Bismarck on Saturday, Sept. 16 with game-time set for 1 p.m.

Notes

~ Max Mickey now has 490 carries for 3,114 yards and 35 rushing TDs in his career. He is two yards away from seventh all-time as Terry Austin had 3,115 yards from 1992-95.

~ In the DII era, the Cougars now have scored 36 defensive/special teams TD after Jeffrey Harman ‘s pick six against NSU.

~ The Cougars have built a 63-14 point differential through wins over North Division opponents UMD (26-7) on the road and NSU, 37-7, at Bob Young Field.

~ USF is now 62-6 at Bob Young Field and picked up its 428th all-time victory.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics