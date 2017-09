Dakota State Shakes Off Slow Start For Win At Briar Cliff

Trojans Improve To 2-1 With 49-33 Win

SIOUX CITY, IA — Despite a scoreless first quarter the Dakota State Trojans eventually found their rhythm at Briar Cliff, winning 49-33 on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football at Sioux City. Jacob Giles threw for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Click on the video viewer for highlights!