Jackrabbits Survive Wild One At Montana State

4th Ranked SDSU Hangs On For 31-27 Win Over Bobcats
Zach Borg
BOZEMAN, MT —  When South Dakota State and Montana State meet in Bozeman things tend to get wild.  MSU won on a late field goal 27-24 in 2004.  SDSU won a snowy playoff game 47-40 in 2014.

Saturday night’s contest was no exception.

After nearly squandering a pair of 17 point leads, the 4th ranked Jacks secured victory on Chase Vinatieri’s 31-yard fake field goal touchdown run, beating the host Bobcats 31-27 in Bozeman on Saturday evening in FCS college football action.

Taryn Christion racked up 324 yards of total offense and ran for a pair of scores with Brady Mengarelli adding a touchdown run as well.

SDSU (2-0) hosts Drake next Saturday at 6 PM.

