Missing Mitchell Woman and Infant Found Safe

Kayleen Haiar has severe diabetes & limited medication with her

UPDATE From Mitchell Police: Kayleen Haiar and her daughter Abigail have been located and are safe. They were not in danger. Kayleen’s family and the Mitchell Police Department want to thank everyone for their efforts.

PREVIOUS STORY:

MITCHELL, S.D.- A Mitchell woman and her newborn daughter are missing and the woman may be in medical danger.

23-year-old Kayleen Haiar and her 4-week-old baby, Abigail, haven’t been seen since Wednesday night. Kayleen left a note for her family at her home saying she and her daughter were going to a friend’s house in Miller. But, they never showed up. Kayleen suffers from severe diabetes and only look a limited supply of medication with her.

Kayleen is 5’7’’, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Abigail has brown hair. If you know where they are, you’re asked to call Mitchell police at (605)995-8400 or 911.