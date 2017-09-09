Police Arrest Crown Casino Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a man involved in the Crown Casino robbery on Wednesday morning.

Police located 27-year-old angel Provincial on the east side of Sioux Falls on Friday night.

Provincial robbed the casino near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police say he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round into the ceiling.

He was wanted for 1st degree robbery and aggravated assault charges. More information will be provided at Monday’s police briefing.