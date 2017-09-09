Police Arrest Crown Casino Robbery Suspect

Rebecca David
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a man involved in the Crown Casino robbery on Wednesday morning.

Police located  27-year-old angel Provincial on the east side of Sioux Falls on Friday night.

Provincial robbed the casino near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police say he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round into the ceiling.

He was wanted for 1st degree robbery and aggravated assault charges. More information will be provided at Monday’s police briefing.

 

Related Post

Neighbors Shocked, Police Frustrated After Monday ...
Police Investigating Stabbing
Police Searching For Suspect In Latest Armed Robbe...
Suspect In Sioux Falls Manhunt Arrested In Lake Co...

You Might Also Like