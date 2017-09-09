Sanaa’s Holds Dinner Benefit For Harvey Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls Mediterranean restaurant is helping families affected by Hurricane Harvey by holding a buffet dinner to raise money.

Sanaa’s in downtown, Sioux Falls held a dinner buffet with a $10 minimum donation. However, the owner says even before she opened Saturday, people have been donating. So far they’ve raised a total of $950 all of which will go to help families. Back when Hurricane Katrina happened the restaurant did the same thing and Sanaa says she’s thankful for the community’s support this time around as well.

“South Dakota has been very kind, very generous, and that’s what inspired me. When you are doing something and people respond to you, I want to do it again,” says Sanaa Abourezk “ It’s a mutual benefit; I feel good, they feel good and same time hopefully, a family can have food on the table to eat,”

Sanaa is also hosting a unique auction starting on Monday, on the restaurant’s Facebook page, where she will come and make dinner at the auction winner’s home. 50 percent of those proceeds will go to Texas and the other half will go to the Sioux Falls food bank.