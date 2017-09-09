Scoreboard Saturday, September 9th

Scores for Saturday, September 9, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2017

MLB
Kansas City 5, Twins 2

College Football
USD 35, Bowling Green 27

SDSU 31, Montana State 27

Sioux Falls 37, Northern State 7

Augustana 28, Minot State 20

Dakota Wesleyan 49, Jamestown 12

Dakota State 49, Briar Cliff 33

St. Johns 49, Presentation 14

Northwestern 37, Dickinson State 3

Dordt 59, Waldorf 14

Iowa 44, Iowa State 41 (*Final in OT)

Minnesota 34, Oregon State 14 (*4th Quarter)

Oregon 42, Nebraska 35

H.S. Football
PRESIDENTS BOWL
Washington 28, O’Gorman 17

Roosevelt 23, Lincoln 7

TIGER BOWL
Harrisburg 49, Huron 0

H.S. Volleyball   

Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11

 

Dakota Valley def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 21-10, 21-12

 

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-9, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21

 

Gregory def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10

 

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14

 

Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20

 

Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

 

New Underwood def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16

 

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10

 

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 9-25, 15-13

 

Arlington Tournament

Arlington def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 26-28, 25-18, 25-20

 

Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 25-20

 

Burke/Sanborn Central def. Deubrook, 25-17, 25-21

 

Burke/Sanborn Central def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-18

 

Deubrook def. Arlington, 25-21, 12-25, 27-25

 

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Hamlin, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

 

Warner def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-11

 

Warner def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-19

 

Warner def. Deubrook, 24-26, 25-4, 25-19

 

Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-9

 

Warner def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 25-11, 25-23

 

Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Flandreau def. Garretson, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-10

 

Fifth Place

Baltic def. Howard, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

 

Third Place

Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-8

 

Championship

Chester def. Parker, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-4

 

Clark-Willow Lake Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 2

Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-18

 

Redfield/Doland def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-14

 

Pool 3

Lake Preston def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-16

 

Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19

 

Pool 4

DeSmet def. Webster, 25-16, 27-25

 

DeSmet def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-21

 

Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23

 

Semifinal

Redfield/Doland def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-13

 

Wilmot def. DeSmet, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14

 

Third Place

Waverly-South Shore def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-18

 

Championship

Redfield/Doland def. Wilmot, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20

 

Lennox Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

 

Aberdeen Roncalli def. West Central, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25

 

Lennox def. Tea Area, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22

 

Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21

 

Tea Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23

 

West Central def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22

 

Marshall Tournament

Consolation Bracket

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-18

 

Mobridge-Pollock Tournament

First Round

Faith def. Edmunds Central, 25-14, 25-21

 

Faulkton def. North Border, 25-14, 25-16

 

McIntosh def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15

 

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 29-27, 25-19

 

Consolation Semifinal

North Border def. Edmunds Central, 27-25, 17-25, 25-13

 

Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-19

 

Semifinal

Faulkton def. Faith, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26

 

Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-11, 25-18

 

Seventh Place

Edmunds Central def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15

 

Fifth Place

Timber Lake def. North Border, 25-12, 25-20

 

Third Place

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-15, 25-11

 

Championship

Faulkton def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23

 

Montevideo Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 25-23

 

Milbank Area def. Renville County West, Minn., 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

 

Montevideo, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

 

Fifth Place

G-F-W, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-14, 25-20

 

Philip Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14

 

Philip def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

 

Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-16

 

Sully Buttes def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16

 

Championship

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16

 

Plankinton Tournament

First Round

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-22

 

Consolation Semifinal

Corsica/Stickney def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24

 

Seventh Place

Highmore-Harrold def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-19

H.S. Girl’s Soccer
Harrisburg 2, Mitchell 1

H.S. Boy’s Soccer
Harrisburg 0, Mitchell 0

H.S. Girl’s Tennis
Harrisburg 8, Milbank 1

College Volleyball
USD 3, Rutgers 1

UND 3, SDSU 0

SMSU 3, Tarleton State 1

Augustana 3, St. Marys (Texas) 1

Northern State 3, Minot State 0

Augustana 3, Illinois-Springfield 1

Northern State 3, Crookston 0

SMSU 3, Concordia-St. Paul 1

Presentation 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2

Saint Mary 3, Dakota State 0

Northwestern 3, Trinity 0

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Grace 1

Northwestern 3, Mount Mercy 0

Mount Marty 3, Waldorf 1

Dordt 3, Grand View 1

Saint Mary 3, Presentation 1

Men’s College Soccer
Central Christian College 3, Mount Marty 1

Johnson & Wales 2, Dordt 1

Baker 2, Northwestern 1 (*OT)

Women’s College Soccer
Central Christian 2, Mount Marty 1

Johnson & Wales 4, Dordt 3

Northwestern 4, Presentation 0

 

