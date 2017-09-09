Scoreboard Saturday, September 9th
MLB
Kansas City 5, Twins 2
College Football
USD 35, Bowling Green 27
SDSU 31, Montana State 27
Sioux Falls 37, Northern State 7
Augustana 28, Minot State 20
Dakota Wesleyan 49, Jamestown 12
Dakota State 49, Briar Cliff 33
St. Johns 49, Presentation 14
Northwestern 37, Dickinson State 3
Dordt 59, Waldorf 14
Iowa 44, Iowa State 41 (*Final in OT)
Minnesota 34, Oregon State 14 (*4th Quarter)
Oregon 42, Nebraska 35
H.S. Football
PRESIDENTS BOWL
Washington 28, O’Gorman 17
Roosevelt 23, Lincoln 7
TIGER BOWL
Harrisburg 49, Huron 0
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11
Dakota Valley def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 21-10, 21-12
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-9, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21
Gregory def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14
Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20
Miller def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14
New Underwood def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 9-25, 15-13
Arlington Tournament
Arlington def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 26-28, 25-18, 25-20
Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 25-20
Burke/Sanborn Central def. Deubrook, 25-17, 25-21
Burke/Sanborn Central def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-18
Deubrook def. Arlington, 25-21, 12-25, 27-25
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Hamlin, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
Warner def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-11
Warner def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-19
Warner def. Deubrook, 24-26, 25-4, 25-19
Warner def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-9
Warner def. Burke/Sanborn Central, 25-11, 25-23
Big East Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Flandreau def. Garretson, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-10
Fifth Place
Baltic def. Howard, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
Third Place
Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-8
Championship
Chester def. Parker, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-4
Clark-Willow Lake Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 2
Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-18
Redfield/Doland def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-14
Pool 3
Lake Preston def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-16
Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19
Pool 4
DeSmet def. Webster, 25-16, 27-25
DeSmet def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-21
Webster def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinal
Redfield/Doland def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-13
Wilmot def. DeSmet, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14
Third Place
Waverly-South Shore def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-18
Championship
Redfield/Doland def. Wilmot, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20
Lennox Tournament
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
Aberdeen Roncalli def. West Central, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25
Lennox def. Tea Area, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22
Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21
Tea Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23
West Central def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22
Marshall Tournament
Consolation Bracket
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-18
Mobridge-Pollock Tournament
First Round
Faith def. Edmunds Central, 25-14, 25-21
Faulkton def. North Border, 25-14, 25-16
McIntosh def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 29-27, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal
North Border def. Edmunds Central, 27-25, 17-25, 25-13
Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-19
Semifinal
Faulkton def. Faith, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26
Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-11, 25-18
Seventh Place
Edmunds Central def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 25-15
Fifth Place
Timber Lake def. North Border, 25-12, 25-20
Third Place
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-15, 25-11
Championship
Faulkton def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23
Montevideo Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 25-23
Milbank Area def. Renville County West, Minn., 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
Montevideo, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Fifth Place
G-F-W, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-14, 25-20
Philip Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14
Philip def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-16
Sully Buttes def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16
Championship
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16
Plankinton Tournament
First Round
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Corsica/Stickney def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24
Seventh Place
Highmore-Harrold def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-19
H.S. Girl’s Soccer
Harrisburg 2, Mitchell 1
H.S. Boy’s Soccer
Harrisburg 0, Mitchell 0
H.S. Girl’s Tennis
Harrisburg 8, Milbank 1
College Volleyball
USD 3, Rutgers 1
UND 3, SDSU 0
SMSU 3, Tarleton State 1
Augustana 3, St. Marys (Texas) 1
Northern State 3, Minot State 0
Augustana 3, Illinois-Springfield 1
Northern State 3, Crookston 0
SMSU 3, Concordia-St. Paul 1
Presentation 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2
Saint Mary 3, Dakota State 0
Northwestern 3, Trinity 0
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Grace 1
Northwestern 3, Mount Mercy 0
Mount Marty 3, Waldorf 1
Dordt 3, Grand View 1
Saint Mary 3, Presentation 1
Men’s College Soccer
Central Christian College 3, Mount Marty 1
Johnson & Wales 2, Dordt 1
Baker 2, Northwestern 1 (*OT)
Women’s College Soccer
Central Christian 2, Mount Marty 1
Johnson & Wales 4, Dordt 3
Northwestern 4, Presentation 0