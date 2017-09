TIGER BOWL: Harrisburg’s Tigers Are King Of Jungle Against Huron

Tigers Of Harrisburg Beat Tigers Of Huron 49-0

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Harrisburg’s Jack Anderson ran for a school record 234 yards and three touchdowns to lead his Tigers over Huron’s Tigers 49-0 in the (fittingly) Tiger Bowl at Huron on Saturday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!