Tigers Trounce Jamestown

DWU Wins Home Opener 49-12

MITCHELL, S.D. – In their first home game of the 2017 season, the Dakota Wesleyan University football team overpowered the future Great Plains Athletic Conference member, the University of Jamestown, 49-12 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

The Tigers (2-1) received the opening kickoff of the game and wasted no time putting points on the board. In their opening drive, senior Dillon Turner (Salem, Ark.) found fellow senior Tyler Fortuna (Gillette, Wyo.) for an eight-yard touchdown pass. On the other side of the ball, the DWU defense forced the Jimmies (0-3) to punt the ball in their first three possessions of the game.

The Tigers widened the gap as Charlie LaRoche (Lower Brule, S.D.) intercepted a pass at the DWU two-yard line to prevent Jamestown from scoring. Moments later, Turner found Hayden Adams (Villa Park, Ill.) for a 77-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 28-0 heading into the half.

The second half saw much of the same as DWU put up 14 points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter. The defense only allowed two touchdowns in the second half and blocked both PATs to hold the Jimmies to 12 points.

Turner finished the afternoon 21-of-30 for 267 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 10 rushes for 68 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Luke Loudenburg (Canova, S.D.) led DWU on the ground as he tallied 83 yards rushing on 12 attempts and a touchdown.

Adams had another strong showing as he finished with three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown and Tre Hobbs (Detroit, Mich.) added five catches for 41 yards. Fortuna snagged one catch for eight yards and a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the endzone for another score.

Defensively, Trevor Lundin (Volga, S.D.) tallied seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss. LaRoche added five total tackles and two interceptions, while Bailey Schriever (Harrisburg, S.D.) finished with five tackles and two pass breakups.

The Tigers hit the road as they begin GPAC play against Doane University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Crete, Neb.

-Recap Courtesy DWU Athletics